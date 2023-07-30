Denmark vows to put legal limits on Qur'an desecration

This move came after receiving global condemnation over repeated acts of desecrations of the Qur'an in Denmark and Sweden, according to media reports on Sunday.

"The burnings are deeply offensive and reckless acts committed by few individuals. These few individuals do not represent the values the Danish society is built on," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said separately in a statement.

"The Danish government will therefore explore the possibility of intervening in special situations where, for instance, other countries, cultures, and religions are being insulted, and where this could have significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security," he said.

Muslims across the world along with the Islamic governments have strongly condemned the Swedish and Danish governments for allowing suspicious cases of the desecration of the Qur'an.

The Danish government noted that the protests have "reached a level where Denmark, in many parts of the world across continents, is being viewed as a country that facilitates insult and denigration of the cultures, religions, and traditions of other countries."

MNA