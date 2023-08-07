Iran embassy condemns Islamophobic acts recurring in Denmark

The diplomatic mission made the remarks in a statement on Sunday, after several incidents of the blasphemous move occurred in Denmark with the approval of the country’s authorities in recent weeks.

“The embassy is shocked by the lack of action by the Danish authorities to prevent the continuous promotion of violence in the form of hateful and xenophobic speeches and insults to the Holy Qur’an,” the statement said.

It pointed out that the desecration of the Holy Qur’an continues in Denmark even though the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on behalf of 57 Muslim countries, has asked Copenhagen to take immediate action to end this open insult to Muslims around the world.

The embassy further reiterated its deep concern about what is becoming a daily attack on the beliefs of Muslims around the world, calling on the Danish government to take necessary measures in line with the implementation of its international obligations.

It also urged Denmark to prevent further insult to the Holy Qur’an and end this “ridiculous show under the guise of defending freedom of speech.”

Over the past month, the holy Muslim book has been subject to acts of desecration by extremist elements multiple times in Sweden and Denmark, whose governments have sanctioned and justified such insults as “freedom of expression.”

The sacrilegious acts have ignited the ire of the entire Muslim community across the globe. Several countries have summoned or expelled Swedish and Danish ambassadors.

The Nordic countries have deplored the desecration of the Qur’an but claimed that they cannot prevent it under constitutional laws protecting freedom of speech.

The OIC has already called upon member states to take appropriate action, whether political or economic, in the countries where the Muslim holy book is being desecrated.

It has also urged the international community to unanimously stand against those provocative attempts.

MP/PressTV