Iran embassy in Sweden blasts repetition of Quran sacrilege

"Burning the Qur'an in Sweden again. This time in front of the legislative body of the country!" the official account of the Iranain Embassy in Sweden wrote in a post on Twitter after media reported on Monday that two Iraqi refugees who had insulted the Muslim holy book before in Sweden repeated their shameful action outside the Swedish parliament under police protection.

"Again, 2 billion Muslims and all the free people of the world witnessed the desecration of the Holy Qur'an today with tears in their eyes," the post added.

"What is more surprising is that the Swedish government officials say that they cannot do anything because of the necessity of protecting freedom of speech?" the embassy further said in its post that was written in Farsi language.

MNA