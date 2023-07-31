Islamic sanctities, holy Qur'an insulted again in Sweden

The AFP reported the repetition of the act of desecrating the Holy Qur'an in Sweden.

According to European media reports, Iraqi-born Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem, who had previously desecrated the Quran in the country, had been granted permission to burn the Muslim holy book this time outside the Swedish Parliament.

The two men committed the heinous act in front of the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm earlier today just like the ones they had done before.

The desecration of the Holy Qur'an in Sweden, which received Muslim condemnation, has put the two European countries of Sweden and Denmark under international immense pressure as Islamic countries and nations are boycotting their commercial and economic relations with them, dealing a heavy blow to their economies.

The repeated shameless move came only a day after Denmark's government released a statement saying that it would put legal limitations in order to stop the demonstrations involving the burning of the holy book Qur'an in certain circumstances.

Also yesterday, the Iraqi foreign ministry said that the country and the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) sent a strong letter, condemning the repeated attacks on the Holy Qur'an in Sweden.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Sunday he has been in close consultations with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen over the incidents in their countries.

Both the Danish and Swedish governments have claimed that they oppose such actions.

The foreign ministers of the OIC member countries are slated to hold an emergency meeting later today to discuss the repeated insults and desecration of the Holy Qur'an.

