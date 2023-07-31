OIC holds extraordinary meeting on Qur'an desecration

The OIC extraordinary and virtual meeting at the level of the foreign ministers of the member countries was held ion Monday afternoon to discuss the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

According to Iraqi News Agency (INA) Arabic-Language website, at the beginning of this meeting, Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC Secretary General expressed his regret that no action was taken to prevent the desecration of the Holy Qur'an by the authorities of Sweden and Denmark, and reiterated calls on the authorities of those two countries to take official measures to prevent those actions from happening.

Taha urged the OIC member countries to take sovereign measures according to their discretion in relation to Sweden and Denmark to show their protests and opposition to the positions of the authorities of those two countries towards the repeated desecration of the Holy Qur'an and to prevent these measures. deliver

The Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan, whose country is the current president of OIC and that had called for holding this extraordinary meeting alongside Iraq, in a statement that, "The Saudi government believes in the importance of establishing the values of dialogue, forgiveness and respect among nations, religions and cultures. and does not accept any action that spreads hatred and extremism."

The top Saudi diplomat continued, "The Saudi government strongly condemns the repeated desecration of the Holy Qur'an and emphasizes that these provocative actions are not acceptable by any means."

Bin Farhan further said, "We invite all OIC member countries to jointly work together to take practical and efficient measures to prevent the recurrence of such attacks."

