US tries to undermine Iran-Iraq economic relations

Kharrazi made the comments in a meeting with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in Tehran on Monday.

In the meeting, the former Iranian foreign minister pointed to recent Qur'an sacrilege in Sweden and Denmark, calling on the United Nations to clearly define freedom of expression in a resolution.

He further emphasized the need to withdraw foreign military forces from Iraq as soon as possible in accordance with a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament in early 2020 after the assassination of the anti-terror commanders in a US airstrike.

He also pointed out the Iraqis are able to govern themselves independently and secure their country, highlighting that the Iraqis do not need any foreign troops.

Kharazi also referred to the UN report regarding Iran's defensive measures against the bases of separatist terrorist groups in northern Iraq and emphasized the need for realism in preparing such reports by the UN.

"Iran, in accordance with its right to legitimate defense and in response to the moves of terrorist groups, has been forced to take action," he noted.

Elsewhere, Iran's Foreign Policy Strategic Council further pointed out that the United States attempts to undermine the economic relations between Iran and Iraq, noting that the US pressures to prevent the payment of Iraq's debt to Iran will only increase the suffering and hardship of the Iraqi people.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, for her part, pointed to the security agreement between Iran and Iraq and the two sides' emphasis on its full implementation and expressed hope that this would prevent such problems from emerging again.

She also expressed her satisfaction with her trip to Iran and appreciated Iran's positive role in helping Iraq, voicing hope that regional and international actors will help advance the Iraqi government's plans for political stability, security and prosperity in that country.

The UN diplomat further stressed the UN's readiness to cooperate with Iran in order to hold conferences on special topics such as dust storms and climatic issues.

