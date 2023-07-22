Danish org. in Iraq's Basra comes under rocket attack

According to the Sputnik news agency, an Iraqi security source stated that the Danish mine clearance organization of the DRC (Danish Refugee Council) was targeted by a rocket.

Unknown people carried out the attack damaging the headquarters of the Danish organization, he added, saying that the attack took place in response to the burning of the Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The official security agencies of Iraq have not commented on the issue yet.

The Baghdad Al-Youm news agency also reported that angry Iraqi protesters set fire to the headquarters of the Danish organization in response to the burning of the Holy Qur'an in front of the Iraqi embassy in Denmark.

A group of Iraqi citizens also gathered in front of the gates of Baghdad's Green Zone on Saturday morning to protest against the desecration of the Qur'an and their country's flag.

A large number of Iraqis said to be supporters of Sadr tried to enter the Green Zone to attack the Danish embassy in Baghdad, but the police stopped them.

The security forces used tear gas to disperse the protestors and closed the al-Sanak bridge, the canal bridge, and the Banuk al-Mudin bridge that leads to the green zone of Baghdad to prevent them from reaching the green area.

