Hezbollah urges enacting intl. law against insulting holies

Addressing a protest rally in condemnation of the Swedish government's permission to desecrate the Holy Qur'an, Sheikh Ali Damush called on all Arab and Islamic countries to take serious and practical action to counter the act of sacrilege against Qur'an instead of just condemning it.

"The repeated move of the Swedish government to desecrate the Holy Qur'an is an aggressive and provocative act that hurts the feelings of hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world and we can not remain silent against it," he said.

This Hezbollah official further called on the Arab and Islamic governments not to limit themselves to condemning and issuing statements against this shameful act and to take practical measures to recall their ambassadors from Sweden and expel Swedish ambassadors from their countries.

If these insults continue, the next step should be to cut off diplomatic relations with Sweden, he added.

Sheikh Damush also asked the Lebanese government to take responsibility for this disgraceful act of the Swedish government.

Millions of Muslims across various countries including Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq took to the streets on Friday to slam the desecration of Islamic sanctities in Sweden.

Sweden has repeatedly permitted Qur'an burnings in recent years. In January, a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist burned a copy of the Qur'an near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

