Denmark condemns Qur'an copy burning as 'shameful act'

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter that the provocative act hurts many people and creates a division between different religions and cultures.

Despite religious freedom in Denmark, many Danish citizens are Muslims. "They are a valued part of the Danish population," the statement stated, Anadolu Agency reported.

The country believes that freedom of expression and assembly must be respected, it said, adding that "Denmark supports the right to protest but emphasizes that it must remain peaceful."

On Friday, members of the Islamophobic and far-right nationalist group "Danske Patrioter (Danish Patriots)" burned a copy of the Holy Qur'an in front of Iraq's Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Earlier this week, Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi refugee living in Sweden, stomped and kicked the Holy Qur'an, just weeks after he set fire to pages of the holy book outside a Stockholm mosque.

While in January this year, Rasmus Paludan, a far-right Danish leader, burned a copy of the Qur'an in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. The incident sparked outrage and condemnation across the Islamic world.

Referring to the immoral incidents, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the severest punishment for the perpetrator of desecration of the Holy Qur'an is the consensus of all Islamic scholars.

MP/PR