India defeat Iran at 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship

Iran is scheduled to meet Japan on Friday.

The 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship takes place in Busan, South Korea from June 27 to 30.

The continental kabaddi event is being played after a hiatus of six years.

The last edition was held in Gorgan, Iran in 2017.

Iran and India share a vibrant rivalry in the world of kabaddi. The last time these two teams faced each other was in the Asian Games semifinal in 2018, where India lost 18-27.

Iran’s victory meant India failed to make the final for the first time in the tournament’s history.

MNA/TT