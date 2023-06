Iran’s national Kabaddi squad beat Hong Kong 60-31 in its second match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023.

Iran will compete with South Korea today, with India on Thursday and with Japan on Friday.

Iran also beat Chinese Taipei 52-28 in its first match of the competition.

The tournament began on 24th June and will wrap up on 1st July 2023.

