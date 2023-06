In continuation of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, which is underway in Busan, South Korea, Iran's national team faced South Korea on Wednesday and won its opponent with the result of 71-17.

This was Iran's third victory in these tournaments. In its first and second matches, Iran defeated Chinese Taipei 52-28 and Hong Kong 60-31 respectively.

Iran will face India on Thursday and Japan on Friday.

The tournament began on 24th June and will wrap up on 1st July 2023.

