Iran beats Chinese Taipei in Asian Kabaddi C'ships 2023

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Iran defeated Chinese Taipei in the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 underway in Busan, South Korea on Tuesday.
Iran’s national Kabaddi squad beat Chinese Taipei 52-28 in its first match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023.
Iran will compete with Hong Kong on Wednesday.
The tournament began on 24th June and will wrap up on 1st July 2023.
