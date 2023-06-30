Iran finish runner-up at 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship

The Iranian team defeated Japan 70-13 to reach the final at the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship on Thursday.

The team faced India for the second time in the championship in the final on Friday and were defeated again 32-41.

Seven-time champions India defeated Iran 33-28 on Thursday in the same competition.

The 2023 edition of the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship took place in Busan, South Korea from June 27 to 30.

The continental kabaddi event is being played after a hiatus of six years.

The last edition was held in Gorgan, Iran in 2017.

