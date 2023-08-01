Iran, Oman voice willingness to raise level of relations

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik held a phone call on Tuesday.

The two sides reviewed the latest status of the cooperation documents signed during the mutual visits of the heads of the two countries.

They also discussed and exchanged views on regional and international cooperation between the two sides in various fields.

Earlier, Mohammad Jamshidi, the Deputy Head of Iran's Presidential Office for political affairs on Tuesday announced on his Twitter account that the Iranian President has held a telephone conversation with the Sultan of Oman.

Earlier in May, the Omani Sultan and his accompanying high-ranking delegation visited Tehran at the invitation of the Iranian President.

Sultan Haitham’s visit to Tehran marks a significant milestone in relations between the two regional allies, opening new avenues for closer diplomatic cooperation.

Iran and Oman signed four documents to improve cooperation in various sectors.

