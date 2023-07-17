VIDEO: Iran FM welcomes Omani counterpart in Tehran

The Omani minister is scheduled to meet and hold talks with Amir-abdollahian this afternoon.
This is the Omani Foreign Minister's third visit to Tehran during the Iranian incumbent government.
TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian welcomed his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Tehran on Monday.
