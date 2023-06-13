  1. Technology
Jun 13, 2023, 12:30 PM

AEOI cheif:

Iran recorded 159 nuclear achievements last yr despite US ban

Iran recorded 159 nuclear achievements last yr despite US ban

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the agency recorded 159 achievements in the past Persian calendar year (ending on March 20) in defiance of US sanctions as well as hurdles created by the West.

Speaking during a TV program on Monday, Mohammad Eslami said the nuclear achievements were made by young Iranian experts in different fields, including irradiation systems, microwave, radiopharmaceuticals, and plasma technology.

“Last year, we had 159 achievements. It was important for us to speed up the time needed to get results and … turn an idea into a product,” he said.

Eslami emphasized that the achievements were made despite US sanctions targeting Iranian radiopharmaceutical companies and not allowing them to send or receive any consignments.

The West is against uranium enrichment and fuel cycle in Iran because they are against the growth of the country's power, he said, adding, “Therefore, we had to create a nuclear fuel cycle from zero to a hundred, from research to the acquisition of infrastructure. All of them have been created indigenously.”

Referring to President Ebrahim Raeisi’s visit to Venezuela, the Iranian nuclear chief said the Islamic Republic’s strategic relationship with Latin America has enraged the US.

The nuclear issue is one of the areas of Iran’s cooperation with Latin America, he noted, adding that Tehran will cooperate with Caracas in the fields of irradiation and medicine.

“Venezuela says the Americans have blocked their medical industry. The US preaches about human rights but it does not respect human lives,” Eslami said.

RHM/Press TV

News Code 201916
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News