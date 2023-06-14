Iran export to Venezuela exceeds $3.5 billion

Referring to the recent visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Caracas, Mehdi Safari said that the $3.6 billion contract between Iran and Venezuela which was signed during Raeisi's visit to Latin America is considered as the starting point for the transformation of Iran's political and economic relations with Latin America.

He pointed to Iran's serious will to re-establish commercial and economic relations with Latin America, saying that 27 agreements were reached in different fields including energy, telecommunication, nanotechnology, and automobile and tractor manufacturing.

Stone, gold, and iron mines in this region will be exploited with the participation of Iran, and the drug production line and nanotechnology are also among Iran's other programs in Latin America, especially in Venezuela, he added.

During President Raeisi's visit to Caracas, Iran and Venezuela announced their decision to increase the volume of bilateral trade to 20 billion dollars, as the two countries signed a total of 19 cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding. Tehran and Caracas also signed several contracts to cooperate in the oil sector.

