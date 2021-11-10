Global Arrogance not tolerate Iran scientific, tech. progress

He made the remarks on his visit to the Exhibition of Iran’s Nuclear Industry Achievements, which was held at the Den of Espionage (former US embassy) in Tehran on Wednesday.

During the visit, Eslami emphasized that development of advanced technologies especially nuclear science and technology is a need for the development and progress of the country and noted that enemies of the country are leaving no stone unturned in order to stop Iran’s scientific and technological progresses, so that Iran is equipped with talented scientists and researchers who are able to steer the country towards development and progress in international arenas.

It should be noted that some of the most important achievements in Iran’s nuclear industry were showcased in the exhibition in the fields of radiation application, nuclear agriculture, industrial and medical centrifuges, diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, medical laser prostate surgery, nuclear fuel cycle, heavy water production, etc.

MA/5348891