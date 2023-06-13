Iran, Venezuela FMs stress deepening of bilateral relations

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Yván Gil Pinto held a meeting and talks in Caracas on Tuesday during which the two sides conferred on bilateral ties.

According to a readout of the meeting by the Iranian foreign ministry, the two foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in the growing bilateral relations and other topics of mutual interest.

Emphasizing the strategic relations between the two countries, the Iranian foreign minister expressed hope that these relations will be further deepened and expanded with the ongoing visit of Iran's president to Caracas.

Amir-Abdollahiyan attached great importance to the signing of 26 documents focusing on economic, commercial and private-sector cooperation during the Iranian delegation trip.

He also expressed hope that a new period of cooperation between the two countries would be established by following up on the agreements made during the visit of the presidents of the two countries to each other's capitals.

In the meeting, the foreign minister of Venezuela, for his part considered the visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Venezuela as of great importance in the current situation and stated that the trip carries important messages of cooperation and closeness between the two countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the region and the world.

Gil also emphasized the expansion and deepening of relations between the two countries and expressed hope that the development of bilateral relations in all fields, especially in terms of their unity in international forums, will appear in a broader way.

The parties also emphasized the need for a continuous exchange of views and continuous consultation between the two countries' high-ranking officials.

The Iranian president, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, arrived at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas earlier on Monday, leading a high-ranking delegation, at the formal invitation of his Venezuelan counterpart.

Upon arrival, the Iranian president was welcomed by Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren as well as other senior officials from the Latin American country.

Within hours, Raeisi was officially welcomed by his Venezuelan counterpart at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, after which the two heads of state sat for bilateral negotiations. The two countries' high-ranking delegations also engaged in talks on issues of interest to both sides.

During the visit, the two countries signed a total of 19 cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding.

KI/SKH/SPOX