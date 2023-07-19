  1. Technology
Jul 19, 2023, 2:00 PM

VP:

Iran building 5 plants to produce 20 GW nuclear power by 2041

Iran building 5 plants to produce 20 GW nuclear power by 2041

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Iran has started initial works to construct five nuclear power plants to generate 20 gigawatts (GW) of electricity by 2041, officials say.

Speaking on Tuesday during a meeting of a working group on the development of nuclear facilities, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber expressed the government’s firm resolve to set up the power plants, underlining the need to determine a financing model for the project.

“The path of building nuclear power plants should lead the country to transfer the technology and upgrade its technical knowledge so that we gradually move towards self-sufficiency … in all the stages of constructing and engineering,” he added.

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), who was also present at the meeting, said that five places have been specified for the construction of power plants so far.

He said initial steps have been taken and preparations have been made for the project, while in certain cases, executive operations have begun after the signing of contracts with domestic industries.

Over the past years, Iran has recorded many achievements in its peaceful nuclear energy program in defiance of US sanctions as well as hurdles created by the West.

The country has also been closely cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

SKH/PressTV

News Code 203456

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News