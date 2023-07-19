Iran building 5 plants to produce 20 GW nuclear power by 2041

Speaking on Tuesday during a meeting of a working group on the development of nuclear facilities, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber expressed the government’s firm resolve to set up the power plants, underlining the need to determine a financing model for the project.

“The path of building nuclear power plants should lead the country to transfer the technology and upgrade its technical knowledge so that we gradually move towards self-sufficiency … in all the stages of constructing and engineering,” he added.

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), who was also present at the meeting, said that five places have been specified for the construction of power plants so far.

He said initial steps have been taken and preparations have been made for the project, while in certain cases, executive operations have begun after the signing of contracts with domestic industries.

Over the past years, Iran has recorded many achievements in its peaceful nuclear energy program in defiance of US sanctions as well as hurdles created by the West.

The country has also been closely cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

SKH/PressTV