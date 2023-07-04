Iran soon to become hub of radiopharmaceuticals production

Iran has taken positive steps in the past 16 months in developing various areas including plasma technology, and radiation technology in the fields of medicine and agriculture, Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday.

He went on to say that the country is now able to produce high-quality heavy water and has achieved a good status in the world in this regard, adding that Tehran can also export this important product to other states.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami hailed the support of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the country's nuclear industry.

In mid-June, Eslami said the agency recorded 159 achievements in the past Persian calendar year (ending on March 20) in defiance of US sanctions as well as hurdles created by the West. “Last year, we had 159 achievements. It was important for us to speed up the time needed to get results and … turn an idea into a product,” he said.

The nuclear achievements were made by young Iranian experts in different fields, including irradiation systems, microwaves, radiopharmaceuticals, and plasma technology, according to him.

Eslami emphasized that the achievements were made despite US sanctions targeting Iranian radiopharmaceutical companies and not allowing them to send or receive any consignments.

MP/TSN2920440