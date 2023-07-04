  1. Technology
Iran unveils first nuclear reactor simulator system

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Iran unveiled the "Pressurized Light Water Reactor" (PWR)simulator system, designed and developed at Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The ceremony was held with the participation of the head of the Atomic Energy Organization and a group of deputies and managers of the organization. 

The simulator has a thermal power capacity of 100 megawatts and an electricity generation capacity of 30 megawatts. 

The system has been designed and developed for the technical training of personnel and their familiarization with the concepts of power plant operation in normal and emergency conditions.

Different types of this simulator are currently installed and become operational in eight top universities of Iran to train students.

The product has great potential for exports to other countries. 

