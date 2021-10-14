  1. Politics
Oct 14, 2021, 4:00 AM

FM Amir-Abdollahian visits Iran’s Nuclear Industry Exhibition

FM Amir-Abdollahian visits Iran’s Nuclear Industry Exhibition

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian paid a visit to the Nuclear Industry Exhibition of Iran on Wed. and was briefed on the latest achievements of nuclear industry of the country.

In the visit, Iranian foreign minister was accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani, Vice-President and Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and AEOI Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi and also a number of senior managers of the organization.

It should be noted that salient achievements of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in the fields of application of radiation, nuclear fuel cycle, heavy water production, yellow cake production, nuclear applications in agriculture, industrial and medical centrifuges, diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, industrial and medical lasers, fuel complex, airborne geophysics, nuclear fusion and prototype of Bushehr nuclear power plant were showcased in this exhibition.

MA/5327098

News Code 179687
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179687/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News