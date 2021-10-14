FM Amir-Abdollahian visits Iran’s Nuclear Industry Exhibition

In the visit, Iranian foreign minister was accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani, Vice-President and Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and AEOI Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi and also a number of senior managers of the organization.

It should be noted that salient achievements of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in the fields of application of radiation, nuclear fuel cycle, heavy water production, yellow cake production, nuclear applications in agriculture, industrial and medical centrifuges, diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, industrial and medical lasers, fuel complex, airborne geophysics, nuclear fusion and prototype of Bushehr nuclear power plant were showcased in this exhibition.

