May 31, 2023, 6:00 PM

Taliban rejects reports on closure of Islam Qala as false

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – The Taliban's Ministry of Industry and Trade rejected the news of the closure of the shared Islam Qala border crossing with Iran, saying that normal business and trade operation is underway there.

The Ministry of Industry of the Taliban announced on Twitter the reports by some media on the closure of Islam Qala in Herat province is strongly rejected.

According to the ministry, normal operations at Herat Islam Qala Customs is underway and the necessary services are underway there as usual.

Maulvi Mohammad Abdullah, head of Herat Customs, also said in that regard that there is no problem at Islam Qala Customs and all operations are going on normally there.

Islam Qala border crossing is located on Afghan side of the border while the same crossing is called Dogharoun on the Iranian side of the border. It is located at the border areas of the Razavi Khorasan Province in Iran.

Previously, official sources in Herat Province and Razavi Khorasan Province had rejected the reports on the border closure and any problems at  Islam Qala/Dogharoun and announced that the situation on the border was calm.

