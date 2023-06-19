Iran, Taliban officials confer on Khaf-Herat railway

Hassan Kazemi Qomi and Bakht-ur-Rehman Sharafat exchanged opinions on the increase of railway cooperation, including the operation of the Khaf-Herat railway and completion and continuation of the route.

The two sides also discussed educational, technical and equipment cooperation.

Earlier in May, the first freight train arrived in Herat province from Iran via the Khaf-Herat railway.

Khaf-Herat Railway which became operational on Dec. 11, 2020, is 226 kilometers long and connects Afghanistan to the Iranian railway.

77 km of this railway line is built in Iran while 149 km of it is built in Afghanistan.

