Apr 30, 2021, 8:00 PM

IRICA spox:

Entry of passengers from eastern borders halted due to COVID

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that entry of Pakistani and Afghan passengers and also other nationals from eastern borders into the country was completely prohibited.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi broke the news on Friday and stated, “Entry of Pakistani nationals to the Islamic Republic of Iran via eastern borders into the country has been banned as of Wednesday, April 28 while entry of Afghan passengers and other non-Iranian nationals via eastern borders of the country was prohibited as of Thursday, April 29 due to the incidence of mutations of COVID-19 variants into the country.”

He went on to say that entry of Pakistani nationals via Mirjaveh and Rimdan border crossings in Sistan and Baluchestan province into the country was banned as of Wednesday.

In addition, the entry of Afghan nationals via Milak border crossings in Sistan and Baluchestan province, Mahiroud in South Khorasan and Dogharoun in Khorasan Razavi province into the country was prohibited as of yesterday, so that passengers should immediately return to their home country, IRICA spokesman reiterated.

Given the growing trend of the coronavirus, COVID-19, throughout the country, the Islamic Republic of Iran took astringent and tough measures in this regard.  

