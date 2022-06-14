Taliban delegation to visit Iran on Hirmand water share

Heading a delegation, Farooq Azam, the Senior Advisor to the Taliban's Ministry of Water and Energy will visit Tehran tomorrow.

Discussing Iran's water share of the Hirmand River is the purpose of the Taliban delegation's visit to Tehran.

According to Farooq Azam, during this visit, Iranian and Taliban officials will implement the text of the water treaty that was concluded between Iran and Afghanistan in 1973.

Earlier, Taliban officials had insisted on the full implementation of the Iran-Afghanistan water rights.

Taliban Deputy Spokesman Inamullah Samangani had recently told that the ruling government in Afghanistan is ready to settle the problem of water rights of the Helmand (Hirmand) River through dialogue and to address Iran’s concern in this regard.

The Taliban's Minister of Water and Energy Mulla Abdul Latif Mansur has also said that climate change had affected Hirmand water levels, but that the Taliban reminded committed to Iran's share of water from the river in accordance with the law.

Tehran will pursue the restoration of its right to the water of the Hirmand River along the Afghanistan border through legal channels, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters during his recent visit to Taybad and the Dogharoun region near the borders of Afghanistan.

