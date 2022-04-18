Iran, Afghanistan discuss resuming Khaf-Herat railway

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Monday, Mohammad-Mehdi Javanmard Ghassab said that Khaf-Herat Railway became operational on Dec. 11, 2020 in the presence of former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani via videoconference.

The rail line of this giant project, as long as 225 km, was constructed in four sections which was put into operation in previous government, which starts from Khaf railway station and continues to Shamtigh Border as Lot No.s 1 and 2 of this project. Lot No. 3 of this project, as long as 62 km, starts from Shemtigh Border and continues up to Rozanak Station.

Iran and Afghanistan also enjoy three active border terminals of Mahirud in South Khorasan, Dogharoon in Khorasan Razavi and Milak in Sistan and Baluchestan province, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Javanmard Ghassab pointed to the volume of trade between Iran and Afghanistan in current administration of President Raeisi which is not satisfactory.

The two countries of Iran and Afghanistan enjoy high capacities to boost their trade, he emphasized.

Since foreign aid account for 60 percent of Afghanistan's financial resource, these financial resources were cut off when Taliban took power in this country, so the volume of bilateral trade has been decreased, the economic advisor continued.

Regarding the active border terminals between Iran and its eastern neighbor, former Iran commercial advisor added that three shared borders crossings of Mahirud, Dogharoon and Milak are busy active and it is scheduled that border marketplaces between Iran and Afghanistan would be commissioned soon.

