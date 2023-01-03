Iran's Khorasan Razavi exports exceed $820m in 8 months

According to Javad Jafari, a local customs official, a total of 1.25 million tons of goods worth $827 million were exported from the province’s customs terminals during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Nov. 21).

The export commodities mainly included pistachio and saffron, Financial Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, $428 million worth of goods were imported to the province during the same period, registering a 26% year-on-year rise.

The imports mainly included production machinery, raw materials, essential goods and mobile phones, the official added.

Jafari noted that 1.3 million tons of foreign goods were transited from Khorasan Razavi during the period to register a 55% rise.

The northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi has four border terminals: Sarakhs, Lotfabad, and Bajgiran border Turkmenistan, while Dogharoun is the gateway to Afghanistan.

