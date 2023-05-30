Iran neighborhood policy progressing seriously: FM

Oman King's visit to Tehran was a new important step in strengthening the strategic cooperation between Iran and Oman, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, referring to the Monday meeting of Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

The neighborhood policy of the Iranian government, based on the wise guidance of the Leader and the expansion and strengthening of relations with the neighbors and countries in the region, is progressing seriously, the Iranian top diplomat said.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said paid a two-day visit to Tehran on Sunday to discuss regional and international issues with top Iranian officials including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

In his meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei, Sultan Haitham emphasized that Muscat’s policy is to expand relations with its neighbors, especially the Islamic Republic.

“Increasing Iran-Oman cooperation is significant because the two countries share the very important Strait of Hormuz waterway,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in the meeting.

