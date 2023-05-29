Iran, Oman to prepare strategic coop. doc. in various fields

The President of Iran and the Sultan of Oman, in the framework of strengthening the relations between the two brotherly countries and establishing the principles and framework for the maintenance and continuation of these relations, urged the government officials to take the necessary action to prepare the strategic cooperation document in various fields and sign it in a way that consolidates cooperation for mutual benefits.

The full text of this statement is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Joint statement on the occasion of the visit of His Highness Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, the Sultan of Oman (Tehran- May 2023)

In line with the strong historical relations between the two countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman and the two friendly nations, and emphasising the mutual respect between the heads of the two countries and the strong bilateral relations that have been formed based on the principle of good neighbourliness, brotherhood and religious and cultural foundations; His Highness Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, the Sultan of Oman, paid an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on 28-29 May 2023 at the invitation of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During this visit, the heads of the two countries talked about bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them based on brotherhood and common interests, especially in the fields of trade, energy, investment and culture, which provide common benefits and strengthen the relations and interests of the two friendly nations.

While expressing satisfaction with the high level of bilateral relations, the two sides pointed out the continuous growth of these relations, especially after the visit of the

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Oman last year at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Expressing their interest in the growing relations in the future, the parties emphasised the formation of joint committees and the exchange of working groups and various meetings with the aim of pursuing the development of relations.

The Honourable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and His Highness the Sultan of Oman, while emphasising the constructive role of the private sector of the two countries in developing the horizons of economic cooperation, expressed satisfaction with the continuous increase in trade exchanges and the increase in joint investments.

In addition, the parties welcomed the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding in economic, commercial, transit, investment, energy and cultural fields and emphasised the activation of existing agreements between the two countries and cooperation to reach new agreements that serve common interests.

The heads of the two countries, in the framework of strengthening the relations between the two brotherly countries and establishing the principles and framework to maintain and continue these relations, urged the government officials to take the necessary action to prepare the strategic cooperation document in various fields and sign it to consolidate cooperation and mutual benefits.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultan of Oman, while exchanging views on some regional and international issues, emphasised the importance of constructive efforts in various security, political, economic and cultural fields in order to strengthen peace and stability, and continued consultations and political consultations between the two countries were welcomed.

The parties on this trip welcome the expansion of the culture of dialogue in the region in order to solve problems and strengthen relations between neighbouring countries in a way that provides peace, stability and prosperity and the wishes of the nations of the region.

Raeisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, praised the efforts of His Highness Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, in adopting constructive and wise policies in the regional and international arena to deepen positive bilateral relations and regional peace and stability. Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, while appreciating the 13th Administration's neighbourly policy towards the countries of the region, considered the close cooperation of the countries of the Persian Gulf region to strengthen regional stability and peace.

MP/President.ir