May 30, 2023, 10:45 AM

Iran, Oman agree to jointly develop Hengam Oilfield

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Iran and Oman have signed an agreement on their joint study on the shared Hengam Oilfield in the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf.

The agreement was signed in the presence of President Ebrahim Raeisi and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in Tehran on Sunday, the Oil Ministry’s news service SHANA reported.

Based on the agreement, a Master Development Plan will be prepared to review scenarios for bilateral cooperation on the exploitation of the joint oilfield.

The agreement followed memorandums of understanding signed during last year’s Oman visit of Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji who had accompanied President Raeisi.

