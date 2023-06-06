Iran authorities declared readiness to resume ties with Egypt

During Oman’s Sultan's recent visit to Tehran, Iranian authorities emphasized their readiness to resume relations with Egypt and put aside differences in favor of the interest of the regional nations.

Also, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said's visit to Egypt aimed at mediating between Tehran and Cairo and resuming bilateral relations between them.

Earlier on May 29, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said expressed welcomed Egypt's willingness to resume relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and said, “We welcome this position and have no problem in this regard.”

On May 30, Iran's government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi expressed the readiness of President Raeisi's administration to develop relations with Egypt.

