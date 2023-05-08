Indian Air Force MIG-21 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan

The fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving four dead and as many injured on the ground.

The pilot escaped unhurt and suffered minor injuries, the IAF said.

The pilot made all efforts to avert human casualties and crash-landed the plane on the outskirts of a village, Bikaner Inspector General of Police Om Prakash said.

He said over 2,000 people have gathered at the crash spot and police and administration are trying to maintain law and order.

The IAF said, "A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning".

"The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," it said.

MNA/PR