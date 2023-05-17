F-15 skids off runway into irrigation canal in US Oregon

An F-15D fighter jet crashed into an irrigation canal after leaving the runway at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls Monday afternoon, the Air Force said Tuesday.

But the pilot was able to walk away from the mishap with only minor injuries and was quickly released from the hospital, the 173rd Fighter Wing announced.

The accident took place at approximately 3:15 pm local time after a routine training mission, according to press releases from the wing. Despite being a two-seat F-15D, the aircraft had only one crew member on board at the time—an instructor pilot—according to the release.

No cause for the mishap was given, but the wing said that a board of officers has been assigned to investigate.

In a release, Lambert also noted that the wing did not believe the aircraft was leaking any fuel into the water.

MNA/PR