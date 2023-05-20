F-18 fighter jet crashes in Spain (+VIDEO)

An F-18 fighter jet has crashed at the Zaragoza airbase in Spain, erupting into a giant fireball near a busy highway, Daily Express reported.

The pilot flying the plane managed to eject before the disaster and is thought to be safe. The local Heraldo de Aragón said that the pilot suffered injuries to his leg while no other injuries have been reported following the crash.

The pilot has been transferred to the Zaragoza Military Hospital.

The crash took place during an exhibition show for military families at the base.

The pilot had been carrying out exhibition maneuvers during the event when the crash took place around 12:10 pm local time.

Chilling footage of the crash shows the F-18 nosedive toward the ground near a dense urban area.

Both the Zaragoza Civil Guard Command and the Aragon Police Headquarters confirmed the incident.

They added that the plane crashed inside the air base premises, without causing any harm to the civilian population.

SKH/PR