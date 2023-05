The Brownsville Police Department told that eight victims died at the scene and at least 11 others have been transported to area hospitals. The driver, who police confirmed is a Hispanic man, has been arrested and charged, but investigations are ongoing, Fox News reported.

All eight people who died in the crash were migrants, officials confirmed.

The incident took place outside Brownsville's Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless people in the community.

AMK/PR