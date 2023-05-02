1 dead, 39 hurt as bus carrying Moroccans overturns in Spain

The accident happened just before sunrise on International Workers' Day on a road some 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the southwestern Andalusian city of Huelva, the 112 emergency services said, Expatica reports.

“The number of people injured when the bus overturned has risen to 39,” 112 said on the regional government’s website, saying the bus had been carrying Moroccan seasonal workers.

“One woman died, another three people were very seriously hurt, 14 sustained moderate injuries and 22 were lightly injured,” it said, saying the driver had been lightly hurt in the accident.

They had earlier said seven people were very seriously hurt and 18 had sustained light injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident in an area known for its vast agriculture industry, with the Andalusia region as Europe’s top exporter of fruits and vegetables.

MNA/PR