6 dead in Illinois as dust storm hit the state

According to ABC News, more than 30 people were injured and transported to the hospital, including multiple people with life-threatening injuries, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said during a press conference.

The crash took place at about 11 a.m. local time on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County, officials said. Car accidents were reported on both north and southbound lanes of I-55 for a 2-mile stretch.

Forty to 60 passenger vehicles and at least 30 commercial vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semi-trucks that caught fire, police said.

The cause of the crash was excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, Starrick said. The crash prompted a response from a flurry of emergency vehicles and multiple helicopters.

AMK/PR