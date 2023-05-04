Iran targets $10b in annual trade with EEU within 2 years

Mohammad Rezvanifar, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, made the remarks in a recent meeting with the Minister in charge of Customs Cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Commission Eldar Alisherov, Financial Tribune reported.

According to the Iranian official, the administration of President Ebrahim Raeisi is determined to develop strategic ties with the member states of the EEU.

The total volume of trade exchanges between Iran and the member states of the EEU stood at $3.3 billion in 2022, he said, adding that the Islamic Republic exported $1.5 billion of goods and imported $1.7 billion of goods in return that year.

The transit exchanges between Iran and the EEU member states were reported 1.8 million tons in the same year, including one million tons from Iran and 700k tons from the EEU member countries, he added.

MNA/PR