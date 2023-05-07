  1. Economy
May 7, 2023, 11:59 PM

Iran’s trade with US stands at $13.6 million

Iran’s trade with US stands at $13.6 million

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Iran’s trade with the US stood at $13.6 million in the first three months of 2023, registering an 8.72% decrease.

Iran imported $13.4 million worth of goods from the US during the first three months of 2023, up 31.37% compared with $10.2 million in the same period of 2022, the latest data released by the US Census Bureau show.

This is while exports to the US stood at $200,000 during the period, down 95.74% when compared to $4.7 million in the same period of 2022.

These figures indicate that Iran’s trade with the US stood at $13.6 million in the three-month period, registering an 8.72% decrease.

MNA/PR

News Code 200398

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News