Iran’s trade with US stands at $13.6 million

Iran imported $13.4 million worth of goods from the US during the first three months of 2023, up 31.37% compared with $10.2 million in the same period of 2022, the latest data released by the US Census Bureau show.

This is while exports to the US stood at $200,000 during the period, down 95.74% when compared to $4.7 million in the same period of 2022.

These figures indicate that Iran’s trade with the US stood at $13.6 million in the three-month period, registering an 8.72% decrease.

MNA/PR