Iran oil exports double in 13th gov.: NIOC head

Mohsen Khojastehmehr made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with Abbas Gharibi, the acting chief of the Iranian Oil Terminals Company, and other IOTC officials in Kharg, an Iranian island in the Persian Gulf.

“The increase in exports reveals that all facilities, installations, and marine logistics on the island are fully operating to boost exports", he added, according to SHANA, news service of the oil ministry of Iran.

The incumbent administration has long-term plans for oil terminals, said the NIOC CEO, adding the Kharg Island terminal enjoys the best position in the world in terms of geographical location.

Khojastehmehr described Kharg Island as the last link in the export chain, where revenues are earned.

SKH/SHANA