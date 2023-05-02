Israeli regime launches deadly air raid on Aleppo airport

Syria’s official SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying that the attack took place late Monday with bursts of missiles fired from the direction of the southeast of Aleppo.

The source added that the Israeli missiles targeted Aleppo International Airport and a number of locations in the vicinity of the city.

The report said Israel’s new act of aggression killed one Syrian soldier and injured seven others, including two civilians, while causing some material damage.

The attack also put Aleppo International Airport out of service.

Syria’s military noted that the country’s air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles, shooting down most of them.

The regime launched similar attacks on the Syrian capital Damascus and the central Homs province in early April.

