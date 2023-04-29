Iran loudly supports Lebanon’s Resistance against Israel: FM

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks while speaking to reporters as he visited the Maroun al-Ras district at the Lebanese border with the occupied Palestinian lands, controlled by the occupying Israeli regime.

“In this Maroun al-Ras district, we once again loudly express our support for Lebanon’s resistance in the face of the Zionist regime (Israel),” he said.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed to his Friday meeting with Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, secretary-general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, and noted that the Israeli regime is in its worst position as it is facing several multi-layered political, social and security crises.

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran has always supported Lebanon during its hard times and will stand by the country when peace is restored.

“Lebanon’s resistance proved that the Zionists only understand the language of force and that resistance is the most important option that has brought security, comfort and preservation of territorial integrity to Lebanon,” he said.

He also said a new chapter has opened up with collective cooperation in the region, adding, “Regional countries will have a very bright future.”

The Iranian foreign minister expressed confidence that all positive developments in the region in dealing with Israel’s measures will lead to the Tel Aviv regime’s isolation.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that Iran’s political solution is based on holding a democratic referendum in the presence of all main inhabitants of Palestine, including Muslims, Christians and Jews, saying Tehran demands security and prosperity for all regional nations.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut on Thursday, the Iranian foreign minister said the Islamic Republic strongly supports any agreement between the political parties in Lebanon on electing a new president.

Amir-Abdollahian added that the Arab country’s authorities have the ability to reach a consensus on electing a president.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Wednesday and held meetings with Bou Habib, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri.

He also met with Ziyad al-Nakhaleh, the secretary general of Palestine’s Islamic Jihad movement, and a number of Lebanese lawmakers.

MNA/PR