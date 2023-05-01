Zionists martyr Palestinian teenager in Jericho

The 17-year-old Palestinian was martyred after being shot by the Israeli regime's forces in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp.

According to Arab sources, 4 other Palestinians were wounded during the Zionists' attack on the refugee camp.

Zionist troops also detained several Palestinian citizens during the raid.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have focused on the West Bank cities of Nablus and Jenin, where Israeli forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance against occupation.

At least 106 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli occupation forces so far this year, including an elderly woman and at least nine children, according to Wafa.

MP/5767934