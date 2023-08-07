Palestinian child critically injured as Zionist run over him

The incident took place in the village of Kissan, east of Bethlehem, on Sunday, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

According to Palestinian sources, the boy, identified as Jibril Sawarkah, was near his father's house when the Zionist settler ran him over and fled the scene.

He was taken to the Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation, where his condition was reported to be critical, the report added.

The incident came after earlier in the day, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in an ambush after firing at their vehicle near the city of Jenin in northern West Bank.

Palestinian media, citing local sources, said the regime forces fired heavily at the vehicle near the village of Arraba south of Jenin. They then prevented citizens and ambulances from approaching the scene.

According to a monthly report released by the Palestinian Wall and Settlements Resistance Commission, Zionist forces and settlers carried out 897 attacks on Palestinian citizens and their properties in July alone.

The attacks ranged from direct assaults on Palestinian people to vandalism and seizure of property, razing lands, storming villages, and uprooting trees.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israeli regime's s acts of violence across the occupied territories since the beginning of this year, most of them in the occupied West Bank.

RHM/PressTV