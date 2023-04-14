Iran's tea exports reach over $40 million in 11 months

The figures indicate a 38% or 9,000-ton rise in terms of weight and a 62% or $16-million increase in value when compared with 24,383 tons worth $25.45 million of exports in the corresponding period of the year before.

According to the latest statistics released by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration, Azerbaijan, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, the UAE, Ukraine, Albania, Germany, Bahrain, Belarus, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Iraq, Russia, France, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Canada, Kuwait, Georgia, the Netherlands and India were the 27 export destinations of Iranian tea during the period.

MNA/PR