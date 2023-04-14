  1. Economy
Apr 15, 2023, 1:00 AM

Iran's tea exports reach over $40 million in 11 months

Iran's tea exports reach over $40 million in 11 months

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – Tea exports from Iran stood at 33,600 tons worth $41.2 million during the first 11 months of the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Feb. 19).

The figures indicate a 38% or 9,000-ton rise in terms of weight and a 62% or $16-million increase in value when compared with 24,383 tons worth $25.45 million of exports in the corresponding period of the year before.

According to the latest statistics released by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration, Azerbaijan, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, the UAE, Ukraine, Albania, Germany, Bahrain, Belarus, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Iraq, Russia, France, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Canada, Kuwait, Georgia, the Netherlands and India were the 27 export destinations of Iranian tea during the period.

MNA/PR

News Code 199445

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News