Iran not to limit its ties to specific region, bloc: FM spox.

Addressing reporters in his weekly presser on Monday, Nasser Kan'ani described Iran as a country with countless capacities and potentials.

Saying that international conditions have changed, Kan'ani said that change is being witnessed in the balance of power in the world's political and security arrangements.

The Iranian government, with regard to Iran's national capacities and the balance of power in the region, tried to realize the interests of the Iranian nation, he added.

Regarding the development of relations with other countries, Iran will not limit itself to a specific region or a specific bloc, Kan'ani said.

Iran will continue the path of developing relations with all countries that are willing to establish friendly relations with Iran based on the principle of mutual respect and common interests, he said, referring to the Tehran-Riyadh agreement.

The relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia has its own independent characteristics and has no special connection with the JCPOA.

He also expressed hope to witness the implementation of the agreements between the two countries in various political, economic, and public relations fields step by step.

On Samarkand summit

Referring to the fourth meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries held with the participation of foreign ministers and officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, China, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan in Samarkand, Kan'ani said that Iran will make efforts to improve the security conditions in Afghanistan through regional frameworks and multilateral meetings.

Iran's policy in this regard is conscious and intelligent, and it is in the interests of the people of Afghanistan and Iran's security, he noted.

On Iran-Azerbaijan ties

Iran and Azerbaijan have enemies, and the Zionist regime is one of the enemies of these two Muslim countries, Kan'ani said.

Creating division and instability and fueling disputes is the approach of the Zionist regime towards Iran-Azerbaijan relations as well as the relations of Islamic countries, he added, saying that Iran focuses on good neighborliness and relations with friendly relations and mutual respect.

