FM Amir-Abdollahian meets with Taliban gov. FM

The meeting of Amir Abdollahian and Amir Khan Muttaqi took place on the sidelines of the \Samarkand summit in Uzbekistan which was held earlier today with the participation of foreign ministers of Afghanistan neighboring courtiers.

The second quadrilateral meeting of Iran, Russia, China, and Pakistan on Afghanistan was held on Thursday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan emphasized respect for Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and support for an inclusive government in the country.

The fourth meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries is scheduled to be held in Samarkand with the participation of foreign ministers and officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, China, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan.

